Australian Gold Presents Ocean Drive's 2024 Swim Issue Release Party

Last Thursday, Australian Gold presented Ocean Drive’s annual Swim Issue release, featuring our July/August cover star Charlotte McKinney, at the iconic Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel. Guests enjoyed the House of Australian Gold, receiving goodies from the renowned SPF brand, while sipping drinks from AIX Rosé, Milagro Tequila, Provocativo, and refreshments from Flow Water and LaCroix Sparkling Water. The event also featured a curated fashion presentation showcasing a diverse collection from Soirée Miami Beach. To finish the evening, guests enjoyed a set from DJ Xandra Pohl.

Thank you to Charlotte McKinney, Xandra Pohl, AIX Rosé, Auria Health, Flow Water, LaCroix Sparkling Water, Lahh Salon, Milagro Tequila, Provocativo, Soirée Miami Beach, and the Surfcomber Hotel.



Photography Credits: Alex Tamargo, and Mango Studios