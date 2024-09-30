Take a Look at BOSS' Exclusive NFL Collab Featuring Braxton Berrios

Lifestyle, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Features, Featured, Entertainment, Apple News,

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Features, Featured, Entertainment, Apple News,

Debuting a bold fusion of fashion and football, luxury menswear brand BOSS debuts its second drop of the BOSS x Miami Dolphins Collection as we head into the 2024 season. The campaign, anchored by the #BeYourOwnBOSS platform, celebrates the inimitable spirit of the NFL while showcasing a stellar roster of football icons—including Ocean Drive’s October cover star and Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Braxton Berrios—alongside other players like Patrick Mahomes, Micah Parsons, Amon-Ra St. Brown. Known for his game day style, Berrios is the perfect fit for the campaign, embodying a statement of individuality and confidence while paying homage to a love of the sport.

“I’m thrilled to partner with BOSS, a brand synonymous with style and sophistication,” says Berrios. “This collaboration represents the dedication and passion each of us brings to both football and fashion. Together, we’re redefining what it means to be a modern athlete.”

Creative visionaries at Team Laird, led by Trey Laird, have infused this collection with a cinematic flair that draws inspiration from superhero films. Utilizing innovative camera techniques—slow motion, hyper-speed ramps, and the mesmerizing 360º “bullet-time” effect—the campaign captures the sheer athleticism and charisma of the featured players. Each close-up reveals their physical prowess along with the essence of the BOSS attitude, inspiring fans to embody that same confidence.

Crafted from high-quality materials, the collection promises both comfort and cutting-edge style. Classic BOSS aesthetics blend seamlessly with the energy of the NFL, offering versatile hoodies and team-branded T-shirts. Bold team colors, including the striking aqua and orange of the Miami Dolphins, infuse each piece with vibrant energy, enhancing their timeless appeal. With meticulous attention to detail, the collection embodies the spirit of both brands, inviting football fans to elevate their game-day wardrobes.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming season, the BOSS x Miami Dolphins collection is a perfect reminder that fashion can be as exhilarating as the game itself. Shop the collection at https://www.hugoboss.com/us/boss-nfl/