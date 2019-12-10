    

Bad Bunny on Being Unapologetically Himself
Ariadna Gutiérrez on the Power of Positive Affirmations
Buzzy Model Ariadna Gutiérrez Reveals Her Fitness Routine, Beauty Secret & More

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean
How Furniture Showroom Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside

'Beauty Made in Italy' : Beauty Bungalow Miami

| December 9, 2019 | Parties

'Beauty Made in Italy' alongside Erin Michelle Newberg and Jilian Lourdes Sanz hosted a two day Italian beauty bungalow in Miami during Art Basel.

The first day welcomed over 130 VIPs, media, influencers and tastemakers at Le Jardinier and the second day was an intimate luncheon for 21 top socialites, influencers and press at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon. On display were the latest I-Beauty products from Carthusia, Marvis, Proraso, Mesauda, Eva Garden, Rephase, Perlier and Skin&Co Roma. Guests enjoyed Aperol Spritz while interacting brand representatives, learning about their unique heritage and sampling products. Everyone left with gift bags filled with their favorite Italian beauty products.

'Beauty Made in Italy' is a program launched by the Italian Government to promote the awareness, availability and excellence of Italian beauty brands and products to the US market and consumer.


Photography by: Photography by: Magda Gamreklidze

