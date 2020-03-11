Billie Eilish Kicks Off Her World Tour in Miami

Billie Eilish will take center stage tonight at the AmericanAirlines Arena for the first show of the Where Do We Go? World Tour.

When you stream Billie Eilish, it’s hard to believe that the deeply moody ballads about love and life are coming from a teenager. But at just 18 years old, Eilish is the second artist and first woman to sweep the Grammys and take home the “Big Four” awards: best new artist and album, record and song of the year. The sweep doesn’t come as a surprise. Eilish, alongside her brother and co-writer/co-producer Finneas, has a talent for summing up life as a Gen Z and setting it to a catchy beat. Last year, she debuted her first single, “bad guy,” a song that pokes fun at the way people present themselves, which quickly earned her the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Her album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, a part-gothic, part-pop and completely beautiful commentary on everything from being sober at a party (“xanny”) to climate change (“all the good girls go to hell”), also debuted at No. 1. Now, you can see Eilish, with her neon green roots and bad girl (guy) attitude, bring the album to life when she takes over the AmericanAirlines Arena March 9.