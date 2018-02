Buen Provecho Miami hosted by United Community Options of South Florida

On February 8, 2018 United Community Options of South Florida had their Annual Buen Provecho Miami event hosted by Jorge & Darlene Perez at the Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables, FL. Over $100,000 was raised for the programs and services for United Community Options of South Florida.

Photography by Gort Productions