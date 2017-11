CARON RENAISSANCE SAVE A LIFE EVENT & PRIVATE SCREENING

October 25, 2017

On Wednesday October 25, 2017, New York’s elite came together to honor the work and support that Caron Treatment Center has given to so many people, including socialite Jacquelyn Sherry Coombe. Guests enjoyed food at Meatpacking District’s Old Homestead and a private screening of renowned filmmaker Pamela Hanson’s film Drugfree that shines a light on the epidemic of addiction. Notable attendees include Christy Turlington Burns , Lola Kirke, Arden Wohl, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Richie Akiva, Petra Levin, Chemia Sisters (Lori, Alison, Alexandra), Cecile Casablanca, Sherry Cosovic and George Wayne.