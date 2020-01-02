Calma Creates the Modern Floral Designs of Your Dreams

Page Watkins | January 6, 2020 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Homepage Latest Style & Beauty Feature Lifestyle Feature

Miami just got another burst of color from up-and-coming florist Elizabeth Jaime, designer of Calma Florals.

Former Condé Nast editor Elizabeth Jaime left the Big Apple and has quickly become Miami’s coolest florist. While the name she gave her brand is Calma, Jaime’s aesthetic is anything but subdued. (Think ikebana meets Miami Vice meets Carmen Miranda.) “I work with unique color palettes and include pieces of fruit to complement the overall design,” says the photo editor-turned-floral designer. As for the secret to the supernatural hues in her arrangements, “Candy dye adds a really unexpected burst of color to dry plants, leaves and flowers,” she explains. Jaime’s finishing touch: “Unique textures that are either fluffy or furry add a wacky element to floral arrangements that are usually smooth and elegant.” When you see one of her pieces, you can’t help but ask, “Oh my God, where is that arrangement from?”

From top: The interior of the new Design District boutique where floral designs range in price from $100 (for a small arrangement) to $200 (for a large arrangement); unique textures set Jaime’s design apart from your typical floral arrangement; the art of simplicity.

Locals first took note of Calma florals at the Glossier pop-up in Wynwood this past summer. There, breathtaking arrangements paired birds of paradise with pink orchids, yellow mangoes and green bananas. The look was so cool, so unexpected and so bold that Jaime’s DMs began to overflow with requests. To keep up with demand, Jaime has opened a pop-up shop in the Miami Design District. Through the end of March, you can visit the stunning gallerylike space for Calma florals, plus an uberchic curation of candles and ceramics by Jaime’s favorite designers. “The whole idea of the store is stuff you would love to buy for yourself but would also make really good gifts.” In typical Miami fashion, there’s obviously an Insta photo op in back of the store in her hidden jungle room, which will be an epic experimental light and plant installation. See you there!





From top: Calma in the Design Districtalso showcases Elizabeth Jaime’s favorite trinkets; the Calma reusable shopping tote; the Snowden bottle

by HAY.



