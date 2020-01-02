    

January 1, 2020

Nicole Williams English: a Model, an Influencer, an Entrepreneur, a Megababe
December 26, 2019

Your 8 Questions for Bad Bunny Answered
November 29, 2019

Bad Bunny on Being Unapologetically Himself

December 16, 2019

4 Restaurants You Need to Visit in Miami
December 11, 2019

Baccarat Boutique BBar + Lounge is Your New Favorite Spot for a Drink (and a Cute Insta Story)
December 3, 2019

Where to Eat During Art Basel

November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean
October 23, 2019

How Furniture Showroom Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside

January 6, 2020

Calma Creates the Modern Floral Designs of Your Dreams
January 6, 2020

Hublot Unveils the Classic Fusion Cruz-Diez Watch
December 12, 2019

Virgil Abloh Merges Fashion and Futurism with the Louis Vuitton Men's 2054 Collection
Calma Creates the Modern Floral Designs of Your Dreams

Page Watkins | January 6, 2020 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Homepage Latest Style & Beauty Feature Lifestyle Feature

Miami just got another burst of color from up-and-coming florist Elizabeth Jaime, designer of Calma Florals.

20191123-CALMA0266.jpg

Former Condé Nast editor Elizabeth Jaime left the Big Apple and has quickly become Miami’s coolest florist. While the name she gave her brand is Calma, Jaime’s aesthetic is anything but subdued. (Think ikebana meets Miami Vice meets Carmen Miranda.) “I work with unique color palettes and include pieces of fruit to complement the overall design,” says the photo editor-turned-floral designer. As for the secret to the supernatural hues in her arrangements, “Candy dye adds a really unexpected burst of color to dry plants, leaves and flowers,” she explains. Jaime’s finishing touch: “Unique textures that are either fluffy or furry add a wacky element to floral arrangements that are usually smooth and elegant.” When you see one of her pieces, you can’t help but ask, “Oh my God, where is that arrangement from?”

205A9473.jpg205A9493.jpg

From top: The interior of the new Design District boutique where floral designs range in price from $100 (for a small arrangement) to $200 (for a large arrangement); unique textures set Jaime’s design apart from your typical floral arrangement; the art of simplicity.

Locals first took note of Calma florals at the Glossier pop-up in Wynwood this past summer. There, breathtaking arrangements paired birds of paradise with pink orchids, yellow mangoes and green bananas. The look was so cool, so unexpected and so bold that Jaime’s DMs began to overflow with requests. To keep up with demand, Jaime has opened a pop-up shop in the Miami Design District. Through the end of March, you can visit the stunning gallerylike space for Calma florals, plus an uberchic curation of candles and ceramics by Jaime’s favorite designers. “The whole idea of the store is stuff you would love to buy for yourself but would also make really good gifts.” In typical Miami fashion, there’s obviously an Insta photo op in back of the store in her hidden jungle room, which will be an epic experimental light and plant installation. See you there!

205A9474.jpg20191123-CALMA0299.jpg20191123-CALMA0610.jpg

From top: Calma in the Design Districtalso showcases Elizabeth Jaime’s favorite trinkets; the Calma reusable shopping tote; the Snowden bottle
by HAY.


Tags: decor style miami design district home decor calma florals floral arrangements

Photography by: courtesy of Calma

