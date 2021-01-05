Cannabis That Packs a (Fruit) Punch

Curaleaf | January 5, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature Sponsored Post Features

Curaleaf’s Live Blends provide the cannabis taste we keep coming back for.

As we reflect on 2020 and look forward to 2021, there is one thing we want more of in the new year (aside from friends, dining out, etc.) and that is more flavor. More spice to life, more taste to living. This is why we are stocking up on Curaleaf’s new Live Blends vape cartridges. Available in flavors such as blackberry and watermelon; Live Blends are a simple way to get more of the flavor we love.

With a little science on their side, Curaleaf has found a way to micro-infuse botanical terpenes combined with strain-specific cannabis terpenes providing a smooth and flavorful vaping experience. Terpenes or ‘terps’ are the aromatic oils secreted in a similar way as cannabinoids (think THC and CBD). With this micro-infusion, Curaleaf has produced a product that is good for all the senses.

Ready to find your flavor? Visit any of Curaleaf’s Florida locations to meet with their knowledgeable staff. Operating under the motto: “Cannabis with confidence.” Curaleaf is focused on providing the best cannabis product with the best customer education. Knowing that one size does not fit all, the staff at Curaleaf works closely with each customer to find the right product.

Medical Marijuana is not available to individuals under the age of 18 unless by a registered caregiver. The transfer of medical marijuana to another person is illegal. This product has not been analyzed or approved by the FDA. There is limited information on the side effects of using this product, and there may be associated health risks. Marijuana use during pregnancy and breast-feeding may pose potential harms. It is against the law to drive or operate machinery when under the influence of this product. KEEP THIS PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN.