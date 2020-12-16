Cannabis That’s Quick and Simple

Curaleaf | December 16, 2020 | Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Sponsored Post Features

Curaleaf’s NANO Drops provide the fast-acting results we love.

Forget what you remember about marijuana- well, forget the smell, the burn and that funny feeling you had in college; and enter: Curaleaf’s latest product, NANO Drops. Distributed in a dropper-administered vial and available in three different flavors, NANO Drops change the game on cannabis use.

How does it do it? Well, technology is on this product’s side. Curaleaf has been able to create a product that delivers super small cannabinoids in a water-soluble format. This allows for more controlled dosing and fast-acting results. Let’s just say the drop packs a lot of power.

Available in three different flavors--lime, grapefruit and unflavored--NANO drops can easily be added to any drink. Which means we don’t have to wait for our cannabis to digest before it starts working. Additionally, the NANO Drops’ dropper provides a controlled dose that allows for more consistent and personalized results.

Aren’t sold yet? Visit any of Curaleaf’s South Florida locations to meet with their knowledgeable staff. Operating under the motto: “Cannabis with confidence.” Curaleaf is focused on providing the best cannabis product with the best customer education. Knowing that one size does not fit all, the staff at Curaleaf works closely with each customer to find the right product.

Medical Marijuana is not available to individuals under the age of 18 unless by a registered caregiver. The transfer of medical marijuana to another person is illegal. This product has not been analyzed or approved by the FDA. There is limited information on the side effects of using this product, and there may be associated health risks. Marijuana use during pregnancy and breast-feeding may pose potential harms. It is against the law to drive or operate machinery when under the influence of this product. KEEP THIS PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN.