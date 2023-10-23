Inside Casadonna's Star-Studded Grand Opening

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Feature Parties Home Page Homepage Latest Features Featured Celebrity Entertainment Apple News Home Feature

What do global superstars Serena Williams, David and Victoria Beckham, Camila Cabello, Quavo, Anitta and Winnie Harlow have in common? They attended Groot Hospitality x TAO Group Hospitality's grand opening of their latest brainchild, Casadonna, this weekend in Miami. In what was a star-studded affair to kick off Miami's hottest season, the celebs turned out to support the new waterfront coastal Italian eatery.

Located inside the former Miami Women's Club, the hot spot pays tribute to its roots with a name that is a fusion of Italian words translating to "house of the woman." With its waterfront location, dining out just got a bit sexier as guests have the ability to show up in true Miami style—aboard a yacht.

In addition to co-owners David Grutman, Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss, fellow A-listers in attendance included Timbaland, Nicky Jam, Poo Bear, DJ Khaled, Mack Maine, Skrillex, Zac Efron, Dave Portnoy, Damson Idris, Joakim Noah, Alonzo Mourning, Reggie Bush, Braxton Berrios, Channing Crowder, David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki, Bryan Brothers, Eugenie Bouchard, Isabela Grutman, Real Housewives of Miami Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein, Jeff Soffer, Chris Paciello, Alec Monopoly, David “Papi” Einhorn, DJ Irie, Melissa Wood Tepperberg, YesJulz, Michael Bay and more.

Skrillex and Dave Grutman (Ryan Rolo)

Camila Cabello (Ryan Rolo)

Serena Williams (Emmanuel Robillard)

Isabela Grutman (Jason Lowrie/BFA)

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee (Jason Lowrie/BFA)

Quavo (Ryan Rolo)

Nicky Jam (Ryan Rolo)

Silvana Mojica and Dave Portnoy (BFA/Jason Lowrie)

Ella Balinska DJing (Jason Lowrie/BFA)

Noah Tepperberg, Dave Grutman and Jason Strauss (Jason Lowrie/BFA)

Melissa Wood Tepperberg (Jason Lowrie/BFA)