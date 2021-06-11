Celebrate National Rosé Day with These 4 Sommelier Pairings

Paige Mastrandrea | June 11, 2021 | Culture Food & Drink drink

It’s National Rosé Day, and while we didn’t need a reason to open a great bottle of summer’s top pink drink, we’ll take it! To help you celebrate, we’ve consulted with Allegra Angelo, Vinya's in-house sommelier, to round up her favorite (and affordable) bottles of the season’s favorite refreshment.

It's never a bad time for rosé, especially when it's La Fête. This affordable luxury rosé label was founded by Donae Burston in 2019 and is produced at the oldest vineyard on the Saint-Tropez peninsula. Made from a blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Mourvèdre, and Tibouren, this pale pink rosé is big on flavor with notes of blood orange, rose, and summery nectarine. It pairs well with good food, warm weather vibes, and above all, great friends.

Most rosé guzzlers know Whispering Angel and Château Miraval, but Bieler & Fils is the third best-selling rosé in the United States (behind those two!). Gulp-able, crushable and lovable, Cuvée Sabine is a starburst of pretty peach, Provence herbs and watermelon with an almost invisible weight on the palate. A blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Cinsault, with a classic dollop of Rolle (Vermentino), you can forgo a wine glass and use a short tumbler glass. Pair it with tomato and watermelon salads, peppered grilled shrimp and Hamachi crudo.

Made by Pinot Noir "whisperer" Eric Sussman (of Radio-Coteau fame), we love this rosé because it clearly tastes like Pinot Noir — perfectly dry and tart with white cherry, plum, and nectarine. At 12% alcohol, it's right in line with a pale pink Provence style but has a little more oomph on the palate. Drink it with pork gyoza, sweet and sour eggplant and salmon poke.

A lot of drinkers are afraid of the darker styles of rosé, but color equals flavor! A blend of Sangiovese and Merlot, Castello di Ama has been making this iconic Rosato since the early 1980s, and it unlocks the best of Tuscany with big notes of dark cherry and plum, sage, and warm terra cotta earth. You can serve it a bit warmer, between 50-55 (F) in a Burgundy glass, and pair with richer foods, like smoked salmon, quail or pork Milanese.