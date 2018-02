Chanel Celebrates the New Coco Crush Fine Jewelry Collection

On Friday, February 2, 2018, CHANEL celebrated the launch of the brand's latest fine jewelry collection, Coco Crush, at Faena Miami Beach. The exquisite collection reimagines CHANEL's iconic quilted detailing in 18K white, yellow and pink gold. The event brought together an intimate group of Miami tastemakers, including Coco Crush Miami ambassadors Jenny Lopez, Kelly Talamas and Amelia and Elisa Ochoa of Sisterly Style.