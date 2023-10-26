Inside Chelcie May's Intimate Launch Party for Sera & Mattina

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Feature Home Page Homepage Latest Lifestyle Feature Features Featured Apple News Home Feature

Chelcie May

Model, entrepreneur and wellness guru Chelcie May gathered a group of close friends and influencers to celebrate the launch of her long-awaited supplement brand, Sera & Mattina. The posh affair took place at Miami’s beloved Casa Tua upstairs with a dreamy tablescape that incorporated natural elements like fruits, vegetables and greens interweaved with her day and night supplements: “Glow With Your Gut” and “Rest & Digest.”

The brand name is translated from Italian, meaning Morning (Mattina) and Evening (Sera)—with two supplements meant to be taken in the morning and at night to power the ultimate body function. The AM supplement targets skin and gut health with antioxidants and bioavailable blends to protect cell health, enhance collagen production, provide skin hydration, and nurture healthy gut flora, while the PM supplement, “Rest & Digest,” is engineered to support restful sleep and reduce anxiety and stress symptoms by promoting balanced cortisol levels and optimal digestion.

“I truly think a good day starts the night before," said May during the launch event. “I created Sera and Mattina to help simplify women’s wellness routines by offering clean, clinically studied, multifunctional morning and nighttime supplements. The benefits are not just in what you take in, but in how it makes you feel inside and out.”

Chelcie May, Gigi Vogel and Caitlin Kelly

Melissa Cuc and Cassandra Dawn

Georgia Gibbs

Kornelija Slunjski, Rachel Love, Melody de la Fe and Lisa DiCicco

Paige Mastrandrea, Amanda Malone, Chelcie May and Caitlin Kelly

Chelcie May and her mom, Juana Greaves

Casa Tua tablescape

Sera & Mattina gift bags

Rest & Digest from Sera & Mattina

Glow With Your Gut from Sera & Mattina