CityPlace Doral Hosts Inaugural Tree Lighting Celebration

CityPlace Doral welcomes locals and guests to the property’s entertainment plaza for the first annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The family fun begins at 4 p.m. with dance performances by local troupes, strolling entertainers and will continue on with live entertainment by Flavio Amador & The Playtime Band. The festivities will lead up to the lighting of the 30-foot tree as well as the debut of a new set of holiday-themed fountain shows, including hits like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and “Feliz Navidad.” Click here for more info.