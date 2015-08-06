Common Threads Chef Takeover

| November 29, 2017 | Parties

On Wednesday, November 29, Common Threads ended its five city Chef Takeover event series at The Mondrian South Beach in Miami. The night featured renowned chefs Adrianne Calvo, Bernie Matz, Norman Van Aken, Julie Frans, Deme Lomas and Soraya Kilgore presenting a five-course “Food is Art” dinner inspired by each participating chef’s favorite piece of artwork. The evening also included live painting by local artist ER., a guest performance from Sons of Mystro and a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences. All proceeds from the event are going to help fund Common Threads programs to bring health and wellness to students, families and communities through cooking and nutrition education. TV personality and chef Michelle Bernstein, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and award-winning reporter and ABC anchor Kristi Krueger acted as honorary hosts for the event.

Photography by DowntownPhoto