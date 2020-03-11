Create a Chic Floral Arrangement with Calma

By Page Watkins | March 24, 2020 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Clean out makeup, check. Practice meditation, check. Learn to arrange flowers, check. Calma is here for your quarentine goals. The Miami Design District floral studio is hosting a virtual floral workshop via Instagram Live this Friday, March 27th, where they’ll teach you how to create a chic flower arrangement. Into it? We thought so. Here’s what you have to do: head to their website to purchase your Virtual Workshop Kit that will include everything you need to make your arrangement. Don’t worry, all kits will be packed with gloves and delivered straight to your doorstep in the spirit of social distancing.

If you aren’t acquainted with Miami’s premier floral design studio, read Ocean Drive’s exclusive interview with Calma’s floral designer Elizabeth Jaime below.

Former Condé Nast editor Elizabeth Jaime left the Big Apple and has quickly become Miami’s coolest florist. While the name she gave her brand is Calma, Jaime’s aesthetic is anything but subdued. (Think ikebana meets Miami Vice meets Carmen Miranda.) “I work with unique color palettes and include pieces of fruit to complement the overall design,” says the photo editor-turned-floral designer. As for the secret to the supernatural hues in her arrangements, “Candy dye adds a really unexpected burst of color to dry plants, leaves and flowers,” she explains. Jaime’s finishing touch: “Unique textures that are either fluffy or furry add a wacky element to floral arrangements that are usually smooth and elegant.” When you see one of her pieces, you can’t help but ask, “Oh my God, where is that arrangement from?”

Locals first took note of Calma florals at the Glossier pop-up in Wynwood this past summer. There, breathtaking arrangements paired birds of paradise with pink orchids, yellow mangoes and green bananas. The look was so cool, so unexpected and so bold that Jaime’s DMs began to overflow with requests. To keep up with demand, Jaime has opened a pop-up shop in the Miami Design District. Through the end of March, you can visit the stunning gallerylike space for Calma florals, plus an uberchic curation of candles and ceramics by Jaime’s favorite designers. “The whole idea of the store is stuff you would love to buy for yourself but would also make really good gifts.” In typical Miami fashion, there’s obviously an Insta photo op in back of the store in her hidden jungle room, which will be an epic experimental light and plant installation. See you there!