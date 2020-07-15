Cute Face Masks That Your Family Will Want to Wear

By Patricia Tortolani | July 15, 2020 | Lifestyle

Model and entrepreneur Karolina Kurkova is making face masks a fashion statement for the whole family

Kurkova with her sons



Forget the standard-issue blue disposable mask. If we are going to be wearing a face covering for the foreseeable future, it better be damn cute—and comfortable. Thanks to model—and Ocean Drive cover star—Karolina Kurkova, we now have plenty of options for the entire family. Kurkova partnered with Billie Blooms designer Ashley Liemer to create Masks for All, a movement to help flatten the curve while supporting families in need and those working on the front lines. Based out of Liemer’s Miami studio, the Billie Blooms x Karolina Kurkova face mask collection includes fun pops of color, playful dog and cats designs, chic lip embroidery. The masks are reusable, washable,100% cotton and come in five sizes. Whats more, for each mask you buy Billie Blooms x Karolina Kurkova donates a mask to someone in need.