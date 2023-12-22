Celeb Hot Spot Delilah Makes its Grand Debut in Miami

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Feature

After conquering Los Angeles and igniting the Vegas scene with its venue at the Wynn, West Coast hospitality powerhouse group The h. Wood Group’s Delilah descends upon Miami, primed to be the hottest draw for visiting celebs and locals alike. With a glamorous grand opening party that crowned Miami’s Art Week, Delilah made its highly anticipated debut to a star-studded crowd.



At its original Los Angeles counterpart, one may find Justin and Hailey Bieber cozying up, the Jenners dancing as DJs spin, or Drake holding court with a magnum of Champagne on any given night. Now, the beloved celebrity magnet makes its indelible impact on Miami, destined to be the definitive bridge between an indulgent dinner and a late night out with its perch along Biscayne Bay.



“We’ve had our eyes on Miami for a long time,” says The h. Wood Group co-founder John Terzian. “When we were planning out where our crowds are and where we want to be, Miami has been at the top of the list, even before the pandemic migration there. We’ve done a few small events here over the years as we got a feel for the new market, but it was important for us to find the right location to open permanently. We had originally looked at a location in Miami Beach, which fell through. We eventually found the Brickell property where we ended up, and it checked all the boxes—it’s in a booming part of town that already has a great nightlife scene, it’s on the water, and there’s a private entry, which is critical for us in all our locations. And spanning over 11,000 square feet, it was the perfect size to do what we wanted.”



Brian Toll, The h. Wood Group co-founder, continues, “Being in Brickell felt easy for us. There was the right crowd there; we loved that many people were walking around the neighborhood and populating other nearby restaurants. And being on the water is just wild. In Miami, there are so few restaurants that are actually on the water, which we felt was special. So, one of the unique features of Delilah is the boat slip access, so boats will easily be able to come in and out.”

For the Miami location, the group tapped longtime collaborators John and Rebecca Sofio of Built Inc., who are behind the stunning design of all West Coast The h. Wood Group hot spots.



“Delilah Miami’s design is a strong mix between the Los Angeles and Las Vegas counterparts. Each has a unique look, but there’s an underlying theme of a 1920s/1930s supper club with rich, burlwood brass accents and specific marble. We used pink velvet booths, so all the signature elements are there, but we also mix in a good amount of unique Miami patterns. It’s a lot more fun,” says Terzian.



Aside from the main dining room, Delilah also boasts two private dining rooms that can open up to each other for a larger space, a fantastic outdoor patio with dockage, and a gorgeous bar area. Maintaining the brand ethos of other cities, the venue has a strict no-photo policy, ensuring the privacy and utmost enjoyment of its clientele.



Adding a unique element to Miami’s nightlife scene, Delilah operates as more than a restaurant but less than a nightclub—in a chic lounge setting that serves dinner and stays open indefinitely while the vibe is going, Delilah appeals by serving as the definitive bridge between an indulgent dinner and a late night out.

“When looking to expand in new cities, we always look for what we can bring that adds a unique element. What Delilah brings is a strong mix of great food, socializing and live music—which only a few places in a handful of cities in the world really do well,” notes Toll. “Only a few places are capable of housing what Delilah is, and Miami is one of them, especially since we feel this type of venue isn’t super common in Miami—you obviously have the amazing clubs like LIV or E11EVEN and incredible restaurants, but there’s not a ton in between.”



Spanning the menu from chef Daniel Roy are Delilah’s favorites, such as quite possibly the best chicken fingers you’ll ever have; along with Tony’s Famous Baby Back Ribs, Pigs in a Blanket, the burger, and caviar service for a luxe addition. They’ve also added new dishes unique to Miami with a signature flair, such as the Cubano fritters, paying homage to Miami’s historic Calle Ocho.



“Our whole thing when we started out was that when people go out, although they’re spending money, they sometimes just want comfort food and food that they’re used to—our menu is just that—classic comfort food done right with a good mix of steak, fish and vegetable dishes,” says Toll.



As for The h. Wood Group’s presence in Miami, they promise Delilah is the first of more concepts to come—the start of an exciting new expansion to the East Coast for the brand’s first time—and what seems to be a match made in heaven.



“Miami’s greatest potential for us includes where it’s located in the world—access to Latin America, European visitors, etc.—and its beautiful weather and water access. People have it in their mind that when they’re in Miami, they’re having nights out. They’re doing dinners, concerts, and sporting games—it’s a hub for entertainment, and the city is very supportive of business,” says Terzian. “And, of course, people expect to be out late and have fun. That helps in our regard—so for us, it’s the perfect city for hospitality, particularly the hospitality we do. We want this to be the place everyone has on their list of where they must go out when they’re in Miami.” 301 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, @delilahmiami