Design Your Neighborhood - Public Visioning Workshop

| July 26, 2017 | Calendar

Perkins+Will Miami and PlusUrbia Design are leading a first-of-its-kind workshop that invites the community to weigh-in on plans to bring Coconut Grove into its next era. The workshop will showcase the uniqueness of the Grove, which is known for its history, character and lush tree-lined streets. Hosted by the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID), this event includes an introductory presentation, workshop for hands-on public input and final public presentations. 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. 2982-B Grand Avenue, Miami, FL 33133; click here for more info.