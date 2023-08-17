Destination Wedding Photographer Clay Austin on Capturing the Ultimate Love Story

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Feature Homepage Latest

As a destination wedding photographer, Clay Austin (@clayaustin) travels across the country to eternalize the most precious moments for enamored couples. He aims to convey the pure essence of love through his dreamy fine art imagery, whether he's capturing backyard vows in Florida or mountaintop nuptials out West.

Clay's photographic style gracefully toes the line between candid and posed. Brimming with romance, his photos feel at once warmly nostalgic and relevantly modern. Beyond his technical prowess with lighting and composition, Clay clearly has an uncanny ability to connect with his subjects on an emotional level. This approach allows him tell the unique love stories of each couple through his artistry.

His wanderlust spirit relishes the opportunities to explore new places and meet interesting people. Most of all, Clay loves employing his creative talents to commemorate the joy, laughter and tears that come with two people intertwining their fates. For couples seeking a destination wedding photographer who can truly capture the essence of their romance, Clay Austin is the ideal artistic partner for the journey. Here, we chat with him to learn more on how he manages to capture the ultimate love story.

When did your love for photography begin?

Oh manm it seems like in one way or another, photography has been an interest of mine for as long as I can remember! I have vivd memories of giving myself little photo assignments when I was kid and then the excitement of getting the prints back a few days later from the lab. From there, I took every class my high school offered and then it was even my major in college. I feel so so fortunate that I was able to form a career around photography and I know it will always be an important part of my life!

What's your secret to capturing the ultimate love story?

For me, it’s just about being as present as possible and letting things unfold naturally. I try really hard to melt into the background on wedding days and document the connection my couples share in the most genuine way I can.

What are your favorite destinations to photograph?

I have been incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to travel all over the world with my clients, but if you put me in front of a beach or a mountain, I am truly my happiest self.

Anywhere that you haven't yet traveled to that you'd love to capture?

My bucket list is pretty lengthy, but I would definitely have to say Bali and Lake Como are at the top of the list right now.

How would you describe your aesthetic in three words?

Authentic, Timeless, Honest

Most romantic venue?

The most romantic venue that I have had the pleasure of working at is probably Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA. It is an incredibly gorgeous villa that draws inspiration from old world Provence and caters to intimate gatherings, which always feel more romantic.