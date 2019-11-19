Everything You Need to Know About Attending The Super Bowl Like a VIP

The Ultimate Super Bowl experience is available for you at the Hard Rock.

Cramped seats, soggy nachos... lines. That is no way to watch the big game. This is. Welcome to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Fresh off a $425 million renovation, the hosts of Super Bowl LIV are upping the ante on the game day experience. First you have to decide just how big you are going to make this big event. “Our goal was to create a luxury experience unlike anything in sports,” explains Jeremy Walls, Hard Rock Stadium senior vice president and chief marketing officer.“For the Super Bowl, the experience will be elevated even more, as it will include a private A-list concert pregame, and a chance to come on the field postgame for the Lombardi Trophy celebration.”

Come Super Bowl Sunday, passes to the stadium’s private 72 Club ($22,500 to $27,500 per ticket) will be among the most coveted. There will be food and drinks galore, and of course extra-comfy seats with prime midfield views. Even more exclusive is The NINE ($675,000for a 20-person suite), the stadium’s ultimate luxury hospitality experience. Here, guests have access to open-air suites, door-to-door black car service, a private entrance and a dedicated in-seat concierge. And for the diehard fans who don’t plan to miss a single blitz or sack during the big game, Hard Rock Stadium offers private Living Room Boxes ($200,000 for four tickets), the biggest, most comfortable seats in the house. As Walls says, “There is no other stadium experience like this.”