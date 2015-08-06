    

FASHION CARES presented by Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ocean Drive Magazine

| October 11, 2017 | Parties

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ocean Drive magazine presented FASHION CARES, an over-the-top event celebrating Fashion and Philanthropy. Giving back to the community is always in fashion, and Neiman Marcus partnered with the following charities that evening:
Jackson Health Foundation/Holtz Children’s Hospital, Miami Children’s Museum, and Little Dreams Foundation. Neiman Marcus also presented a check to theUnited Way of Miami-Dade, Operation Helping Hands for Natural Disaster relief. The evening celebrated Fall Fashion with a runway show MC’d by Laurie Jennings of ABC Local 10 News. The fashion show kicked off with an incredible performance by 10-year old Camilla Pocovi with Little Dreams Foundation, singing Rise Up by Andra Day. Models strutted the runway with a live-stream video showcasing the must-have fall fashion trends, including all shades of red, modern suiting, velvets, leather jackets, booties, and much more! Models looked stunning in their makeup by Victoria Beckham Estee Lauder Autumn Makeup Collection. Jazzy Ortiz, 15 years old and also with Little Dreams Foundation, closed the fashion show with a beautiful performance of Sam Smith’s Writing on the Wall. 300 of Miami’s socialites and trend setters laced up their stilleto’s for an evening of fashionably fun activities throughout the store. Guests enjoyed a Wave Bar by GLAMSQUAD, a Red Lip Lounge in Beauty, and many had fun striking poses in the Boomerang Booth. Bites were graciously provided by Candela Gastrobar, Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar, Shake Shack, Sweet Guilt by Angelica, and Neiman Marcus’ own Mariposa Restaurant, with cocktails provided by ZYR Vodka and Barton & Guestier wines.

Photography by World Red Eye

