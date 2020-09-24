FLBS and a New Yacht Club Residences Bring the Marine Elite to South Florida

By Patricia Tortolani | September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

The Princess 78 yacht is making its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Superyachts are five-star hotels that you can sail to places where there aren’t five-star hotels; ways of reaching destinations and destinations in their own right; and social distancing at its most luxurious. Now, more than ever, they are an acquisition in high demand. The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show on the seven seas, is here with the goods: over 1,300 boats on display and nearly 900 exhibitors spanning over 3 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 90 acres. The five-day outdoor show also showcases more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country.

The interior of Azimut Yachts’ Magellano 25 Metri is by Vincenzo De Cotiis.

A highlight of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is always the vessels making their worldwide debut. This year’s undisputed star is Azimut Yachts’ Magellano 25 Metri. The nearly 83-footer pocket superyacht was created in partnership with interior designer and architect Vincenzo De Cotiis; the hull was designed by Ken Freivokh to convey a penthouse overlooking the sea. The carbon-fiber project draws on the latest technological developments, including a NASA-patent air-sanitizing system, fuel-efficient Dual Mode hull and a zero-emission mode when at anchor.

The hull was designed by Ken Freivokh.

For the interior, Azimut deliberately sought someone with a strong art connection. De Cotiis is famous for his furniture designs and combining new and reclaimed materials. Azimut features brushed Verde Alpi marble, dark walnut wood, carpet, polished brass, lacquered wood and ribbed wood, which creates flowing shapes throughout the yacht. This being the first yacht that De Cotiis has designed, the artist also wanted to embrace the spirit of travel. That explains the flowing, organic shapes of the saloon settee, for example, and the equally organic shape of the stone dining table. To De Cotiis, these reflect the motion of the seas.

To experience this majestic vessel—and get a taste of the good life aquatic—head to the Superyacht Village at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this month. Oct. 28-Nov. 1

La Dolce Vita

Monaco Yacht Club & Residences brings nautical luxury to Miami Beach.

Monaco Yacht Club’s private 12-slip marina can accommodate vessels up to 55 feet and will have a yachting concierge on-hand for residents’ maintenance needs, yacht charters or sailing as well as fishing excursions.

If you’ve summered in Côte d’Azur, chances are you are well versed in the superyacht lifestyle. The French Riviera inspired Miami Beach’s newest development, Monaco Yacht Club & Residences, a 12-story nautical-themed boutique building at 6800 Indian Creek Drive. The 39 luxurious waterfront residences, which start at $1.1 million, were designed by Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni and Arquitectonica and feature details such as Boffi contemporary Italian kitchens, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and direct water views. What’s more, Monaco Yacht Club’s private 12-slip marina can accommodate vessels up to 55 feet and will have a yachting concierge on-hand for residents’ maintenance needs, yacht charters or sailing and fishing excursions.

