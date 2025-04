Parties,

| | Parties,

Kicking off Miami Music Week in true Fire & Ice style! A night of electrifying energy, icy cocktails, and an unforgettable surprise set by DJ Hugel.

A huge thank you to our incredible partners for making this night one to remember: Budha Girl, Ciroc, Suncruiser, The Harmonist, 340 Real Estate, Babor Skincare, Monkey Shoulder, Nexgen Luxury, Nikki Beach Miami