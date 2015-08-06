Betsy Alvarez and Christian Diaz
Betsy Alvarez and Christian Diaz
Ben Champion and Jonathan Enriquez
Ben Champion and Jonathan Enriquez
Anna Drescher and Katrina Welborn
Anna Drescher and Katrina Welborn
Anastasia Shcheglova and Paul Chevalier
Anastasia Shcheglova and Paul Chevalier
Justina Greiciute, Olga Shamina, Ceyda Turk, and Isabelle Fontes
Justina Greiciute, Olga Shamina, Ceyda Turk, and Isabelle Fontes
Amanda Merikas, Vanessa Vass, and Stephanie Mualim
Amanda Merikas, Vanessa Vass, and Stephanie Mualim
Guests at the launch party at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Guests at the launch party at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The Palm by Whispering Angel
The Palm by Whispering Angel
The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana at Fontainebleau Miami Beach