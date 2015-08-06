    

Ocean Drive Magazine hosts an Evening of Health and Wellness
Keren Eldad Teaches Miami Execs Keys to Success with Award Winning Workshop
Zuma's Chief Executive Chef, Oliver Lange, Talks About Zuma's Exclusive In Home Dining Experience
Alexis Marie on Her Role in Netflix's 'The Little Mermaid' & Her Favorite Miami Hot Spots

Wow Dad with These Father's Day Brunch Spots
Ocean Drive's Black Book: Best Spots for Late Night Grub in Miami
BACARDI USA Takes Over Miami with a New Campaign, Collection, and Designer Bar Trays

Ocean Drive's Guide to the Best Luxury Condos in Miami Hotels
An Exclusive Look inside Famed Miami Music Mixer's Home, The Blue House
Miami-Based Designer Maggie Cruz Debuts Her First Tropical-Infused Home Collection

Slip-On Sandals Perfect for Day-To-Night
John Hardy Aventura Offers the Ultimate Shopping Experience
A Walk Down The Runway With Miami Fashion Week's Creative Director, Lourdes Fernández-Velasco
Fontainebleau Miami Beach and The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana Launch Party

| June 13, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, June 7, 2018, the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach and The Palm by Whispering Angel rosé celebrated the launch of an exclusive partnership, inviting guests ready for a summer of "rosé all day" to the ultimate poolside cabana experience. Beginning June 8 at the resort's Island Cabana, located in the center of the iconic round Oasis Pool, guests can be treated to a special, private experience appropriately renamed the Rosé Oasis Cabana. The cabana features snacks, select refreshments, personalized butler service and three bottles of The Palm by Whispering Angel, the newest release from the makers of renowned Provence rosés, Château d'Esclans. The lavish cabana also features rosé-themed elements including billowing pink drapes, palm-motif pillows and plush daybed covers all recalling a tropical oasis, as well as four 32-inch flat-screens and wireless internet.

Tags: events parties pool parties miami events miami parties rose all day

Photography by World Red Eye

