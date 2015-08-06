Fontainebleau Miami Beach and The Palm by Whispering Angel Rosé Oasis Cabana Launch Party

| June 13, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, June 7, 2018, the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach and The Palm by Whispering Angel rosé celebrated the launch of an exclusive partnership, inviting guests ready for a summer of "rosé all day" to the ultimate poolside cabana experience. Beginning June 8 at the resort's Island Cabana, located in the center of the iconic round Oasis Pool, guests can be treated to a special, private experience appropriately renamed the Rosé Oasis Cabana. The cabana features snacks, select refreshments, personalized butler service and three bottles of The Palm by Whispering Angel, the newest release from the makers of renowned Provence rosés, Château d'Esclans. The lavish cabana also features rosé-themed elements including billowing pink drapes, palm-motif pillows and plush daybed covers all recalling a tropical oasis, as well as four 32-inch flat-screens and wireless internet.

Photography by World Red Eye