Ford Breaks New Ground With Its F-350 and F-250 Super Duty Tremor

Nate Chapnick | August 24, 2020

Watch out! The new king of the off-road trucks has arrived with Ford’s impressive new F-250 and F-350 Super Duty Tremor. The Tremor off-road trim features a black appearance package and is easily the most capable four-wheel drive Super Duty ever built. The Tremor features massive 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires combined with a two-inch front-end lift from the factory for insane approach and feature angles as well as best-in-class water fording capability. Flooded streets? Not a problem for this pickup.

The Super Duty Tremor is built for off-road performance with a locking rear differential and a Dana limited-slip front differential. The rugged and unstoppable Tremor makes quite the scene anywhere it goes, but parking is not as hard as you might think thanks to its array of cameras and rear parking sensors. A 7.3-liter V8 engine comes standard, and if that’s not enough for you then step up to the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. Look for the Tremor at your nearest Ford dealer now with a starting price of $53,390.