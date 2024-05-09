Get your tickets to the LUNG FORCE Sunset Soiree

| | Calendar,

Local Gala invokes Gilded Age Glamour on June 7.

The American Lung Association invites you to attend the LUNG FORCE Sunset Soiree on Friday, June 7 at the Addison Boca Raton. Title Sponsor, Memorial Cancer Institute and Presenting Sponsor, the Erwin and Barbara Mautner Charitable Foundation are excited to transport guests to the Glamour of the Gilded Age, as themed activations and custom experiences by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, UKG, Florida Power & Light, and others, dazzle and delight. Proceeds support the mission to defeat lung cancer, the #1 leading cause of lung cancer.

Register today: http://LUNGFORCESunsetSoiree.org