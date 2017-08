Girls Night Out hosted by Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center

On Thursday, August 10th Ocean Drive magazine, European Wax Center, and Ocean Drive Assistant Editor, Katie Jackson hosted an exclusive ”Girls Night Out” beauty event drawing Miami's cyber elite. The invitation-only fête started off at European Wax Center’s South Beach boutique where social influencers and local trendsetters were treated to champagne and canapés while achieving brow-fection courtesy of European Wax Center. Guests complimented their perfectly shaped brows with mini makeup and hair services courtesy of GlamSquad. Following the coveted cocktail hour attendees made their way to Estiatorio Milos for a private seated dinner set with a lavishly long table tucked away in a private room adorned with classic florals by Dolce Flor and European Wax Center's signature candles providing a specially curated dining experience. The evening finished with a sweet ending with custom desserts from Sweet Guilt by Angelica.

Photography by World Red Eye