Hamilton Arrives in Miami

Katie Jackson | February 17, 2020 | Culture

The award-winning play takes over the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Feb 18 to March 15.

Since its debut in 2015, Hamilton has become a sensation with a global tour—and now, you can see it right here in the Magic City. Written and composed by award-winning playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, the play tells the inspiring story of how Alexander Hamilton went from an immigrant from the West Indies to one of our nation’s founding fathers. But this isn’t your average history lesson—or play, for that matter (there’s a reason it received a Pulitzer Prize for Drama). Hamilton is a modernized take on American history, and uses a blend of jazz, blues, rap and hip-hop to express the “story of America then as told by America now.”

Tags: hamilton adrienne arsht center adrienne arsht center for the performing arts

Photography by: courtesy of the Adrienne Arsht Center

