Ocean Drive Magazine and Christofle host The Art Of Entertaining
Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and NINI Jewels along with Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrate INCIRCLE and the Spring Fashion Season
Moët & Chandon Celebrate the Miami Open with a Champagne Suite

People

Zuma's Chief Executive Chef, Oliver Lange, Talks About Zuma's Exclusive In Home Dining Experience
Alexis Marie on Her Role in Netflix's 'The Little Mermaid' & Her Favorite Miami Hot Spots
Model Elena Matei Talks Working with Celine Dion's Vocal Coach and Her Favorite Places to Go in Miami

Food & Drink

The Eight Best Mouthwatering Margaritas in Miami
A Culinary Adventure: Behind the Scenes of the St. Regis Bal Harbour
6 Spring-Inspired Cocktails around Miami to Sip Right Now

Home & Real Estate

Ocean Drive's Guide to the Best Luxury Condos in Miami Hotels
An Exclusive Look inside Famed Miami Music Mixer's Home, The Blue House
Miami-Based Designer Maggie Cruz Debuts Her First Tropical-Infused Home Collection

Style & Beauty

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Spring Style in the Miami Design District
Where To Get the Best Blowouts in South Florida
Dr. Brandt Skincare Gives Back With A New Limited Edition Pore Refiner Primer
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss Dua Lipa in Miami This June

By Katie Jackson | May 14, 2018 | Culture

With this month’s bayfront park tour stop, dua lipa is serving up catchy hits and some serious girl power.

She inspired us with the smash hit “New Rules” (the single’s music video was shot here at The Confidante Miami Beach and garnered a record-breaking 1 billion views on YouTube), schooled us on self-love with “IDGAF” and hooked us in after “One Kiss,” her recent collab with Calvin Harris. At only 22 years old, vocal powerhouse Dua Lipa is undeniably a force to be reckoned with. This month you can witness the English singing-songwriting sensation in all of her badassery when she takes center stage at Bayfront Park on June 12 as part of The Self-Titled Tour. One thing we know for sure? She will certainly “Blow Your Mind.”

Categories: Culture

