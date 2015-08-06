Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss Dua Lipa in Miami This June

By Katie Jackson | May 14, 2018 | Culture

With this month’s bayfront park tour stop, dua lipa is serving up catchy hits and some serious girl power.

She inspired us with the smash hit “New Rules” (the single’s music video was shot here at The Confidante Miami Beach and garnered a record-breaking 1 billion views on YouTube), schooled us on self-love with “IDGAF” and hooked us in after “One Kiss,” her recent collab with Calvin Harris. At only 22 years old, vocal powerhouse Dua Lipa is undeniably a force to be reckoned with. This month you can witness the English singing-songwriting sensation in all of her badassery when she takes center stage at Bayfront Park on June 12 as part of The Self-Titled Tour. One thing we know for sure? She will certainly “Blow Your Mind.”