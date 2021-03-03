At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Hodges Bay Resort & Spa at Gitano Miami

    

Hodges Bay Resort & Spa at Gitano Miami

March 3, 2021

Gitano Miami hosted an event at Miami’s hottest new vacation destination providing specialty cocktails, musical entertainment, and a chance to win a 5-night stay at Hodges Bay Resort & Spas 5-star property. Guests also learned about Mustard Seed Ministries Antigua, a local non-profit that Hodges Bay supports which provides housing for young women & girls who have been abused or neglected.

Photography by: Hamid Kootval

