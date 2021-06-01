How Digital Disruptor Triller is Driving Culture Off the App

Paige Mastrandrea | June 1, 2021 | People Lifestyle Feature Featured Celebrity

Authenticity and culture are the driving forces of digital disrupter Triller (@triller). The AI-powered music and social media experience app has positioned itself as one of the leading forces in the digital world, rapidly gaining momentum by bringing together creators, artists and brands around the world through short-form videos. Unlike other social apps, Triller maintains an ethos of ‘You Do You’ with a refreshing, non-censored approach to content. Chief Growth Officer Bonin Bough (@bonin)—who boasts decades of experience with some of the world’s most recognized brands including Pepsi Co.—asserts that Triller was founded upon looking out for the rights of the creators to foster growth and culture.

“We believe that creators should have the right to monetize their creativity,” he shares. “We built out our patent social streaming where the creators get credit off of their piece of music attached to a short-form video and make money off of it.”

A major part of Triller’s growth—and what makes it such a unique platform—is its mission to take the experience off of the app and into real-life.

“One of our biggest growth areas is experiential,” Bough explains. “We recently saw with the Triller Fight Club that we are transforming industries. During the fight, we were the No. 1 sports app downloaded—when you think of everyone in sports, like ESPN, that is crazy. We are one of the most engaged social platforms in the world right now.”

Launching the Triller Fight Club, it brought together non-traditional boxing matches between professionals or novices, leaning heavily into the entertainment aspect of the sport. This brought in both massive viewership and also exceptional talent that included everyone from Justin Bieber to Doja Cat, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, The D’Amelios, Addison Rae and many others.

Another example of Triller’s experiential focus is the creation of ‘Triller Houses’ in cities like Los Angeles and Miami. Miami’s Triller House, which popped up this spring—partnered with Liteboxer—a new workout experience that combines boxing and beat-based music programming through a partnership with Universal Music Group. The synergy of both brands was a natural fit, and allowed creators to come to the house and experience the lifestyle of Triller—complete with exclusive live music performances or appearances from artists and celebrities like Two Chainz, Migos, Bella Thorne and Jake Paul. You may have even caught Two Chainz partaking in the most luxurious form of multi-tasking as he got a workout in via Liteboxer while on a yacht cruising through Biscayne Bay.

“What’s unique about us is that we exist in the world outside of our platform-- you will see us in sports, fashion, beauty, travel, and beyond.” says Bough.

Above all else, Triller is unapologetically real, no filters included. And that’s what keeps driving creators and viewers alike to the app.

“Going forward, we are trying to encourage people to be progressive and be different. We get it, there is a lot going on in the world and a lot of opinions, but there is a voice here. We are unfiltered and unapologetic,” asserts Bough. “Most importantly, we create and represent culture, we don’t just reflect it.”