How You Can Stay at a Luxury Hotel in Complete Privacy

By Patricia Tortolani | July 8, 2020 | Lifestyle

Non-contact temperature checks, hand sanitizers at every turn, electrostatic disinfectant tools, masks and gloves—Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles has the highest level of safety measures on lock. But more, the award-winning resort offers private experiences to provide guests with the ultimate escape. From family picnics on the beach to shopping and sipping champagne with your BFF, here’s how you can social distance in complete luxury this summer.

Bubbles & Baubles

The resort’s VIP Boutique Experience allows two guests to shop top resort wear brands—including Alexandra Miro, Vilebrequin, Hester Bly, Miguelina, Chario Ruiz, and Sunuva—in total privacy. Available every day at 6:30pm by appointment only, minimum purchase $500.

Spa in Seclusion

Book a treatment in the Royal Spa Suite and you’ll have a Fendi-designed private lounge and an oceanfront treatment room (with a steam shower for two and private wraparound balcony) all to yourselves.

Dinner with a View

No cramped terraces here. When it comes to al fresco dining, Acqualina offers a completely private outdoor experience. With 48 hours of advanced notice, the resort will prepare a private beachside dinner for parties of 2 to 8 people. Menu highlights include ceviche, Greek salad, center-cut beef tenderloin, spiced glazed chicken breast, and sea bass.

Picnic in Paradise

Think of this picnic basket as the most beautiful takeout. Whether you set up on the lawn or at the water’s edge, the Acqualina picnic lunch is bursting with delicious delicacies for families including squash and orzo salad, Tuscan kale and black quinoa salad with pumpernickel croutons, Hawaiian tuna poke, and Mediterranean antipasto skewers.