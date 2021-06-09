How to Celebrate Global Wellness Day in Miami

Alexa Shabinsky | June 9, 2021 | Culture Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature Featured

Treat yourself to a transformative day of rest and relaxation at these health- and wellness-conscious Miami destinations in honor of Global Wellness Day.

CARILLON MIAMI

In honor of Global Wellness Day, the wellness-oriented Carillion Miami invites guests for a life-changing day. On Saturday, June 12, the Miami resort will host a free and public day of celebrations including self-care, fitness, food and more. The event’s tagline, “One day can change your whole life,” accurately emulates the jam-packed day of events and relaxation.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Miriam “Mimi” Ghandour will lead a Yoga Flow class, followed by a meditation class with Michael Stasko. The event changes pace at 10 a.m. when participants experience wellness sessions and partake in wellness-focused shopping, featuring local boutiques and restaurants. Participants will then hear from Executive Coach & Life Strategist, Dr. Shanequa Fleming and Sex and Relationship Therapist, Dr. Carolina Pataky during an uplifting panel discussion. Ending the day with a swim and a sweat, participants can enjoy an Aqua Spinning class. Be sure to reserve your spot and participate in all the fun HERE. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami, @carillonhotel

THE RITZ-CARLTON, SOUTH BEACH

Over at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, celebrate Global Wellness Day with a morning yoga class followed by a meditation session. The newly-remodeled resort invites Miamians to live a healthier and more mindful life, complete with beachside yoga and sound bowl-enhanced meditations. Afterward, indulge in a healthy lunch at DiLido where they will be serving up wellness-themed dishes and cocktails, sips from Gerard Bertrand wines and take in all that the beautiful beachfront resort has to offer. 1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL, @ritzcarltonsouthbeach

ÂME SPA & WELLNESS COLLECTIVE

Relax and unwind at âme Spa & Wellness Collective at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry resort. Set your mind right and schedule one of its unique spa treatments, such as the 'Journey of the Senses,' including a body scrub followed by a relaxing massage; or the 'Seacreation by BABOR,' which utilizes cooling and warming elements combined with the BABOR EXPERT METHOD that will leave you toned, plumped and wrinkle-free. Enhance the whole experience with the spa's Wellness Circut, featuring three stops: Aroma, Chroma and Music Therapy steam room; Himalayan Salt Suite; and Signature Swiss Shower. Spa appointments are required and can be made online at www.amewellness.com or by calling (305) 933-5930. 19999 W Country Club Dr, Miami, @jwturnberry