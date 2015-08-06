    

Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center host a Swim Week Daytime Fête
Ocean Drive magazine celebrates the 25th Anniversary Swim Issue with Heidi Klum and Heidi Klum Swim, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach
Sephora & Ocean Drive Celebrate Grand Opening of Sephora Lincoln Road

Supermodel Heidi Klum on Her New Swimwear Line & Feeling Comfortable in Your Own Skin
Irie Weekend is Taking Over the Magic City...Again
Keren Eldad Teaches Miami Execs Keys to Success with Award Winning Workshop

Celebrate National Tequila Day with These Cocktails
5 Palm Beach Restaurants to Try This Weekend
10 Fabulous Summer Cocktails to Try

A Private Tour of Prive Island Estates
Technogym Is Bringing Chic Fitness Solutions to Your Home
Ocean Drive's Guide to the Best Luxury Condos in Miami Hotels

How Louis Vuitton's Master Perfumer Reinvents the Smell of Masculinity
First Look: Coterie Pop-Up at Faena Bazaar
Montce Swim Kicks Off Miami Swim Week with a Chic Pop-Up Boutique
Inside DESTE Foundation's New Fashion Exhibition at The Bass

By Patricia Tortolani | July 17, 2018 | Culture

A new exhibit at The Bass invites you to experience the work of top designers in a bold, fresh way.

ODRV_0718_056-3.jpg

DESTE Foundation’s fashion exhibition at The Bass isn’t your typical fashion exhibition. “It’s a puzzle. Or a journey,” says Silvia Karman Cubiñá, the museum’s executive director and chief curator. There are Comme des Garçons bunny ears and Balenciaga robotic stilettos, Juergen Teller’s quirky photographs and a stoic portrait from Maria Papadimitrious’ anthropological study, Gypsy Globales. Confused? That’s precisely the point.

Each year from 2007 to 2014, DESTE, a contemporary art institution with a museum in Athens, Greece, commissioned an artist to curate a capsule featuring five fashion items. Each capsule “presents a conversation between creativity and fashion that highlights themes according to the artist’s interest, be it celebrity or folk fashion,” explains Leilani Lynch, assistant curator at The Bass.

Walking through the mezzanine, where the DESTEFASHIONCOLLECTION: 1 to 8 is on display for the first time in the United States, is to go back in time, to see a world in the middle of an economic free fall though the lens of fashion. “Some capsules engage with the tumultuous moment more than others,“ says Lynch. “Helmut Lang’s capsule features a ‘shame bag,’ alluding to a practice wherein shoppers would disguise their Hermès purchase in an anonymous shopping bag.” It’s a puzzle you’ll want to solve, a journey you won’t want to miss.

Tags: art artists arts exhibits exhibit art exhibits deste foundation
Categories: Culture

Maison Michel headband and Lotho Yuwano sunglasses and Slow and Steady Wins the Race pearl necklace earring photos courtesy of DESTE Foundation; “The Look (Plate XV)” PHOTO COURTESY OF DILLER SCOFIDIO + RENFRO

