March 11, 2020

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Metamorphosis Gala 2020
Read More

March 10, 2020

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the New Coconut Grove Visitor Center
Read More

February 26, 2020

Buen Provecho Miami 2020

Read More

March 1, 2020

Lais Ribeiro on Life as a Supermodel and Supermom
Read More

February 25, 2020

Giuseppe Zanotti and Swae Lee Launch a Gender Neutral Shoe Collection in Miami
Read More

February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry

Read More

February 25, 2020

Meet the Entrepreneurs Behind Your Favorite Spirits
Read More

February 17, 2020

Chef Marcus Samuelsson is Opening Red Rooster in Overtown
Read More

February 10, 2020

An Insider's Guide to the 19th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Read More

March 11, 2020

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Debuts a Gorgeous New Design
Read More

March 2, 2020

Dora Puig on Future Trends in Luxury Real Estate
Read More

January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa

Read More

March 13, 2020

Francisco Costa Discovers the Beauty Secrets of Brazil
Read More

March 11, 2020

An Excerpt from Angela Martini's Memoir 'Love Hope Light'
Read More

March 2, 2020

A Night at the Versace Museum
Introducing the Robocar, the World's First Driverless Race Car

By Patricia Tortolani | March 11, 2020 | Lifestyle

Fact: Self-driving cars are getting closer to becoming an everyday reality. But few are aware that the quest to perfect electric, connected and autonomous technologies begins on the racetrack. Meet the Robocar, the world's first driverless electronic race car. With a futuristic design plus algorithms that deliver better than human-level performance, developers are changing the roads of the future—and making them look very cool, to boot.

Robocarfactorylivery2018wide24_copy.jpg

Fast Facts:
The bodywork design is by Daniel Simon, an alum of Volkswagen and Formula One, who also consults for Disney. Likely you’ve seen his work in a movie theater: Simon created vehicles for films like Prometheus, Captain America and Tron Legacy.
While it doesn’t have any room for a driver, the Robocar carries plenty of sensors, which it uses to “see” the environment.
Programmers, not drivers, are the stars of the Roborace, a motorsport competition where race teams use identical cars (same powertrain and chassis, as well as the same basic self-driving software) that are controlled by customizable algorithms.
The Robocar is powered by four electric motors each 135 kilowatts producing 500 horsepower.
By partnering with Roborace, Michelin aims to develop a new generation of tires able to capture valuable information and make it available to the car’s monitoring systems.
The car’s “brain”—a Drive PX 2 supercomputer processor— produces eight teraflops of computing power, making it capable of executing 24 trillion operations a second

Photography by: courtesy of The Arsenal

