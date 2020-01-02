Introducing the Ultraluxe Bentley EXP 100 GT

Page Watkins | January 27, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle Homepage Latest Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature

Bentley Motors celebrates its 100th birthday with the ultimate gift to itself: an electric self-driving concept car that shows the vision for how Bentley GT cars will look in 2035. Meet the ultraluxe Bentley EXP 100 GT.

FAST FACTS:

There are four separate electric motors (no internal combustion engine)—two in the front, two in the rear.

Fully open, the doors rise to almost 3 meters.

The illuminated matrix grill consists of over 6,000 lights.

The flying B mascot is new for the centenary year.

A low and swooping design disguises the impressive scale. This car is huge. The aluminum and carbon fiber design is nearly 6 meters long and 2.4 meters wide (bigger than even a Range Rover).

The rear lights have LED displays with customizable patterns

Sustainable details, like exterior paint made from recycled rice husks, are part of the design.

Smart seats monitor your body temperature and posture.

The motorized doors pivot outward and upward.

The glass canopy is embedded with prisms that synthesize natural light and customize it on demand.