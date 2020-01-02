Italian Christmas at EUROPANN Saint-Tropez in Wynwood

Jean and Laurent Pierre
Geraldine Lattes, Laurence Verriez and Ana Zuleta-Bigan
Frederic Mouillet and Julien Bigan
Ana Maria Zuleta
EUROPANN celebrated its debut in Wynwood, offering men's collection of resort wear made from Italian fabrics for the Saint Tropez vibe. Guests shopped the latest trends in men's fashion and accessories at 2610 NW 5th Avenue in Miami while enjoying Italian inspired Christmas cocktails and bites.
Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE