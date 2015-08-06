Jamie Foxx on His Partnership with W Hotels, Jetlux & His Upcoming film

By Amy Fischer | September 22, 2017 | People

Oscar and Grammy-winner Jamie Foxx launched the ultimate Jetset package with W Boston and the W Hotels of New York City in partnership with Tom Osovitzki, CEO of premier jet charter company, JETLUX.

Tom Osovitzki, Jamie Foxx, and Dave Osokow

The sweet life took on new meaning when actor Jamie Foxx helped celebrate the Jetset Suite Life Package at W Hotels on September 15. Guests started the day with a Dom Perignon-fueled brunch alongside Foxx in a private suite at the W Hotel in Time Square before boarding a JETLUX plane to Boston. After touching down in Boston, Foxx and the group of influencers headed to the W Boston to extend the evening in the Extreme WOW suite where the actor spun a few tunes from the DJ booth. Make like a movie star and reserve your exclusive experience for you and friends (minus Jamie Foxx, of course). We snuck a few minutes with Foxx when he wasn’t regaling the group with stories from his career to chat about his new movie, charity work, and partnership with W Hotels and JETLUX.

What makes the W Hotel experience special to you and what is your favorite thing to do when you arrive to the hotel?

JAMIE FOXX: It depends on what city I'm in, but the “Whatever/Whenever” is really legit, I mean being in Miami we've asked “hey we want to ride a left-handed camel, we’ll call you right back sir. “Sir we have a left-handed camel farm where all the camels are left-handed” [laughing]

When we’re in Miami the first thing we do at the W is go to the pool, there's a great energy and the pool is amazing. Its paparazzi free for people like myself, but at the same time even if you're just there to hang out for a few days they make sure they accommodate everybody, no matter what their status, you don't find that type of service a lot in any place.

How does it feel to be here today with W Hotels and JETLUX for the launch of the Jetset travel package?

JF: JETLUX is synonymous with the W Hotels in the way they accommodate “Whatever/Whenever”. When we need somewhere to go, if there’s a family situation they find us the right jet, they have an incredible fleet, safe and at the same time seamless. They've been very incredible to me and my family, so it makes sense the partnership is organic. I've been frequenting the W Hotels for many years and now with JETLUX we've built a fantastic relationship, it's a great combination.

You work with many charity organizations can you tell us a little more on what this means to you personally to give back?

JF: Myself and Dave O have attached ourselves to so many different charities. We’re sought after because we like to bring the energy and the human joy to the charity. We also do things that aren’t necessarily charity work, but keeping the doors of the Apollo open. Ron Perelman, we do his event where people descend on the Hamptons and all these great singers come and stand up together.

My youngest daughter Annalise, “I want to help those people,” and I said, “who?” “The people on the street,” she was 4 years old at the time. We were interested in how she was so attached to the homeless and going to help young homeless kids. So, we’re about to start her “Annalise for Peace” where she helps child homelessness. That's what we must do, we are in a world right now where there's so much… it’s an interesting world. There's so much division and we’re being irresponsible as grown folks. As much as we can do for charities and bring people together, that’s what we do.

What new projects do you have coming up?

JF: We have a project coming up now, ‘All-Star Weekend’ it’s my directorial debut, a comedy about two guys, one guy loves LeBron James, the other guy loves Stephen Curry and they're both trying to get to the all-star game and all this crazy stuff happens to them along the way. We lucked out to get an incredible cast of friends including Robert Downey Jr., Gerard Butler, Jeremy Piven, Eva Longoria, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Floyd Mayweather, The Game, Tyga, Desiigner. The movie comes out next year around all-star weekend time.