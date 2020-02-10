    

February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
January 29, 2020

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Andrea Bocelli
January 24, 2020

Get to Know Elite Model Meredith Mickelson

February 10, 2020

An Insider's Guide to the 19th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival
February 7, 2020

Here's Why You Can't Miss VeritageMiami
February 3, 2020

Joia Beach is the Ultimate Oasis

January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa
January 8, 2020

A Look Inside the Newly Redesigned (and Ultraexclusive) Bath Club
November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean

February 10, 2020

Two Boutiques Bringing West Coast Style to Miami
February 3, 2020

Kirk Jewelers Arrives in Brickell City Centre
February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
Jennifer Nicole Lee on How to Create Positive Patterns for Success

Jennifer Nicole Lee | January 22, 2020 | Lifestyle

“In the past, I was so scared of people thinking ‘Who does she think she is?’ After many challenges, I now have the confidence to be strong and say ‘This is who I am.'" - Reclaim and Unleash Your VIP Power: 10 Highly Effective Ways to Live an Exciting and Fulfilling Life by Jennifer Nicole Lee.

JNL_BUSINESS_PROFESSIONAL_JOYANNE_10.JPG

Its plain and simple. Very Important People have Very Important Programming and Very Important Programs they stick too. Its true, before I became successful, focused and disciplined with my goals of winning in all areas of my life, my “program” for life was just to get by, survive, and go with the flow—accepting whatever life handed my way. As I started my personal self help journey, I soon realized that I too had to “Re-Program” myself. I had to replace my old, archaic, out dated habits with new ones that actually served me.

So instead of:

1. Sleeping in—I woke up early ever day at the same time.

2. Going to be late—I went to bed early every day the same time.

3. Worrying—I become a warrior

4. Going with the flow—I started to create and design the life that I wanted to live.

5. Instead of crying victim—I started to choose to be victorious.

6. Rather than focus on the problem—I started to create solutions to my problems.

7. Instead of trying to fix everyone’s problems—I let go and let God.

8. I swapped out looking frazzled and flustered—And made sure that I was put together, polished and poised!

You see, just like a computer, we are all wired or programmed a certain way, either for success or to be unsuccessful. To be fearful, or full of faith. To be full of confusion, or have clarity. So in this chapter we are going to address how to RE-PROGRAM ourselves for unlimited success.

Let's dig deeper. We all function from our subconscious mind. We have 80,000-90,000 thoughts per day, and all of them are subconscious! So no wonder we sometimes self sabotage our success.

We must look deep at our belief systems to see what is hurting us or helping us. For more, please visit my online coaching program at and to truly step out of our old useless behaviors and patterns and step into our VIP Power.

RECLAIM_AND_UNLEASH_YOUR_VIP_POWER_BOOK_COVER.jpg

