Jezebel Bar + Kitchen Hosts Holiday Toy Drive

Give back this holiday season at Jezebel Bar + Kitchen during their Holiday Toy Drive benefitting Toys for Tots! From 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. guests are encouraged to bring in a toy in exchange for 1 complimentary cocktail. Guests can also enjoy a full selection of upscale bar menu items including lobster tacos, Jezebel signature chicken wings, mini sliders, truffle fries – and full handcrafted cocktail menu while listening to the sonic stylings of DJ Unomas. For table reservations, please contact info@jezebelmiami.com