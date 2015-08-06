Jezebel Bar + Kitchen Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Party

| November 8, 2017 | Calendar

Jezebel Bar + Kitchen is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve Party! From 5 p.m. – 5 a.m., guests can work up their Thanksgiving appetite by dancing to the sounds of Arkitekt, while pre-gaming with Jezebel’s holiday inspired cocktail, The “Mother-In-Law.” Made with ginger, apple cider and maple syrup, the Mother-in-Law is available only on Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day. For table reservations, please contact info@jezebelmiami.com