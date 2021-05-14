Jimmy Butler Becomes Newest TAG Heuer Ambassador

Paige Mastrandrea | May 14, 2021 | Lifestyle Watches Latest Celebrity

Ocean Drive cover star Jimmy Butler continues to excel off the court as he announced today that he has become luxury Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer's latest brand ambassador.

Joining some of the world's top sports talents including fellow ambassadors Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova as well as lifestyle ambassadors like Patrick Demspey, Butler's tremendous athletic ability, sportsmanship, winning mindset and passion for the game make him the perfect extension of the brand—proving he never cracks under pressure.

Butler recently graced our Ocean Drive April Men's Issue cover, where he spoke on his growing passions off the court including his friends, family, new coffee business (Big Face Coffee) and his love for the city of Miami. His fiercely competitive spirit was clear from when he was chatting about playing dominos in Little Havana's Domino Park to his motivation to bring home the championship title for the Miami Heat.

“My motivation comes from knowing that the only opinions that matter to me are the few around me every day. The people I work with—I don’t ever say I work for anyone or anyone works for me—the people I work together with keep me inspired,” he shared with us.

Equally as passionate for fashion and watches, Butler is an avid watch collector that appreciates the beauty and complexity of intricate timepieces—making this new partnership the perfect fit.

"I couldn't be more excited to join TAG Heuer as their newest brand ambassador,” says Butler. “I strongly believe in the brand's values of high performance, precision and passion for action, and I'm committed to these standards throughout each game and in my everyday life. Above all, everyone knows how much I love watches, and I'm thrilled to be part of a brand with deep history and a trailblazing spirit."

