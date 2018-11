KAR Properties Celebrated Groundbreaking for 2000 Ocean

| November 15, 2018 | Parties

On Friday, Nov. 9, New York-based developer KAR Properties celebrated the groundbreaking of 2000 Ocean, the first residential development in the United States furnished by Italian design brand Minotti. The 38-story glass tower, designed by renowned architect Enrique Norten of TEN Arquitectos, features 64 beachfront residences that offer buyers an elevated beachfront lifestyle. Suffolk Construction is managing the building’s construction and Fortune Development Sales Group is the exclusive sales and marketing team for the development.

Photography by World Red Eye