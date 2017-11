KAR Properties Hosted Successful Event at New Sales Gallery for Launch of 2000 Ocean

| October 19, 2017 | Parties

KAR Properties LLC, a New York-based real-estate development and investment firm, celebrated the sales launch and the grand opening of its gallery for 2000 Ocean, the only new beachfront development north of Golden Beach, the exclusive enclave of residential beachfront homes. 2000 Ocean represents an unprecedented opportunity to join a select few owners in a boutique resort-style development along the Atlantic coastline. Expansive residences combined with a host of amenities offer the ultimate in beachfront living for a discerning clientele. During the invitation-only private event, the developer, along with the exclusive sales team, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, unveiled the breathtaking state-of-the-art gallery. Guests included the world-renowned architect behind 2000 Ocean, Enrique Norten of TEN Arquitectos, international representatives of Minotti and Minotticucine, Howard M. Lorber, Chairman, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida, prospective buyers, brokers, and media. Attendees spent the evening enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, while experiencing the vision for the boutique, beachfront project through cutting-edge technology and VIP tours of the innovative 5,000-square-foot gallery.

Photography by World Red Eye