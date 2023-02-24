Retail Powerhouse Kith Opens New Outpost in Miami Design District

Taylor Stoddard Taylor Stoddard | | Culture Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature Features Featured Apple News

Calling all Miami style savants: fashion zeitgeist Kith is celebrating the opening of its second Miami outpost located in the Design District, which will house its retail offering across two floors, as well as the inaugural Kith for Sadelle’s in Miami and a standalone Kith Treats store.

Situated on NE 41st street, the hyper-curated retailer will carry multi-brand ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear lines for men, women and kids, in addition to pieces from Kith’s eponymous label. Inside, the brand’s quintessential neutral color palette is accented with vibrant shades of green, incorporated throughout the interior landscape as a nod to Miami’s lush locale. Santa Margherita Rosa Perlino, Perlato Royal and Carrara marble floors and structures are flecked alongside wavy fluted plaster, birch wood, brass and painted gypsum throughout both shopping levels. The sophisticated atmosphere is airy and expansive, as designed by Kith’s Founder and Creative Director Ronnie Fieg.

To commemorate the opening of Kith Miami Design District, Ronnie Fieg and ASICS reprise their long-standing partnership by introducing the GEL-LYTE III Remastered Super Yellow—a return of the exact dimensions featured on the first pair that Fieg introduced in 2007 when he began his partnership with the brand. The exclusive pair will later launch at all international Kith locations.

Once upstairs, customers are met by the iconic sneaker room—an ode to Fieg’s love of footwear—as well as Sadelle’s at Kith, bringing Major Food Group’s renowned eatery to the Design District neighborhood. White-washed ash walls are juxtaposed by checkerboard flooring and fluted ming green counters, creating a space that is both polished and inviting. Kith for Sadelle’s Miami will offer the restaurant's signature menu items including its famous brunch.

To round out the Kith compound, the brand is introducing the first permanent standalone Kith Treats outpost, located directly across the street from Kith’s retail location, at 84 NE 41st Street. Known for its eclectic menu of confections named by friends of Fieg like LeBron James and David Grutman, to name a few, shoppers can indulge in a Bam Bam milkshake for a sweet finale after a day of shopping. Kith Miami Design District, 69 NE 41st Street, Miami, Florida 33137