LEYNIA at Delano South Beach presents Sunday Brunch

Introducing a brunch experience unlike any other, with theatrical touches and live music, unlimited maki selections, meat from the parilla, jamon station, healthy corner and sweet and savory desserts. In addition to the abundant offerings, a choice of two dishes from the a la carte brunch menu is also included. Of course, no brunch is complete without an unlimited sip and savor option, so enjoy unlimited mimosas or bloody marys for just $15 more. $70 per person, every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at LEYNIA at Delano South Beach. Click here for more info.