LUNG FORCE's Biggest Event is Back!

| | Calendar

Your local American Lung Association and event Chair Jill Ginsberg of Ginsberg Shulman Attorneys at Law, are happy to announce the date for the Memorial Cancer Institute LUNG FORCE Sunset Soiree, presented by the Erwin and Mautner Charitable Foundation, taking place on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 6:00pm at the W Fort Lauderdale.

Program Schedule

5:00pm - 6:00 PM | VIP Reception (Exclusive to Sponsors & Special Guests)

6:00pm - 8:00 PM | Sip 'n' Shop Style Lounge Opens & Silent Auction Bidding

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM | Dining Experience, Entertainment and Main Program

CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!