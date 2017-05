| May 10, 2017 | Calendar

Don’t know if you want a lazy Sunday or a late night jam session? Have both! Join The Standard for their usual lazy Sunday BBQ with great food and music by DJs EXZ, Lemurian and Manumat. Then, don’t let the night end that quickly, keep the party going at the Hamam for a unique sound session. 2 p.m.-1 a.m. RSVP here. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach