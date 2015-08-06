Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: July/August 2017

By Jared Shapiro | June 30, 2017 | People

Standing tall with Shannon and Ray Allen at our annual Women of Influence Luncheon, this year at Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District.

I recently wore all black. It’s something I often do, having spent most of my career in New York. I wake up in the morning, look in my closet, and pick out a black shirt, pants, and shoes. On this particular day, a slow Friday (they call them “summer Fridays” in New York), I was invited to check out the brand-new lunch, brunch, and dinner hot spot Kiki on the River. So I headed over to the Miami River to meet up with Kiki’s owner. What a treat: 3 o’clock on a Friday afternoon, sitting outside watching boats dock at this new international haunt as I tasted the fresh array of the day’s catch. One problem—it was 85 degrees outside and not a cloud in the sky. Most people would not complain about that, but wearing all black (including socks) and uncomfortable dress shoes, I was completely not dressed for the occasion. #LessonLearned. It was a sign: Summer is here.

I was honored to host a fashion show for Douglas Elliman South Florida at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour with Neiman Marcus’s Joseph Phillippi and stylist to the stars Irma Martinez.

So adios, black, and hello, white, light blues, and vibrant hues. Because in Miami, you never know where the day will take you. Who hasn’t received that 3 pm text, “Hey! We have a cabana by the pool at the Delano, want to join?” Or the perennial out-of-towner message, “Just landed! Staying at the Fontainebleau! Come say hi!” In a town where so much is going on (keep an eye out this month for Swim Week, El Clasico, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and so much more), you need to be ready to say yes on a moment’s notice.

Speaking of Swim Week, it’s an honor to again present our annual swim cover, this year featuring superstar model Kate Bock, who’s graced the pages of everything from Sports Illustrated to Maxim, and now, Ocean Drive! Of course, we’ll be hosting her at our annual Swim Week party.

Celebrating with fashion designer Fabrice Tardieu at his exclusive #TheFabList private collection reveal at Jaya at The Setai.

Lastly, over the next several issues you’ll notice nods to our past, as Ocean Drive turns 25 years old this January. We’ll be celebrating by reliving some of the magazine’s greatest covers and moments. And while we take a look back at our storied history, we also gaze ahead as Ocean Drive has now become part of the Modern Luxury publishing family. We look forward to working with all of our new cities, colleagues, and titles, both in the United States… and beyond!